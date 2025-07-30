Benjamin Dewees, 28, of Emmitsburg, made the threats around 10:11 a.m. on July 29 at Emmitsburg Elementary School, where the camp was being held, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Children and staff were immediately brought inside the building, which was placed on lockdown for safety precautions, investigators said.

Deputies located Dewees a short time later nearby on West Main Street in Emmitsburg, the sheriff’s office said, though he was not ready to go down.

As deputies attempted to take Dewees into custody, he assaulted two deputies, sending one to the hospital, though he was later released, according to the sheriff's office.

The second was uninjured.

During a subsequent interview, officials say that Dewees admitted to making threatening statements "consistent with those reported by witnesses."

Dewees was arrested and charged with:

Threat of mass violence;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Disturbing the peace/disorderly conduct;

Disturbing the peace — loud noise;

Attempt to disturb operations at a school;

Disorderly conduct.

He was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

