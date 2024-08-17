Bad Driving Dooms Suspected Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder In Frederick: Police

Speeding may have doomed Frederick resident Elijah Stephen Mboss, who was arrested in the area of a reported shooting when an officer spotted him driving too fast and failing to slow down at a stop sign.

According to the Frederick Police Department, officers were called shortly before midnight on Friday night to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, where they were met by a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided aid until paramedics arrived to rush him to Frederick Health Hospital, where he later died from the injuries.

During the initial investigation, police say that a traffic stop was conducted in the area when Mboss was spotted making the traffic violations.

While speaking with him, "officers observed evidence linking the occupant of the vehicle to the shooting investigation," and Mboss was arrested.

Moss was charged with first- and second-degree murder. He was being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center pending his initial court appearance.

No details about the victim have been released by the police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

