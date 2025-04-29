Arcelius Dunbar Lyle, 57, of Hagerstown, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex abuse of a minor and sex trafficking in Frederick.

According to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, an investigation into sex trafficking determined that Lyle met his victim at work and began grooming her shortly after that.

Prosecutors said that he trafficked her for approximately seven months prior to officers making contact with the woman.

Following a bond hearing, Lyle was ordered to be held without bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim in the trafficking case.

Less than two weeks after that order was issued, prosecutors say that Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigators were made aware of an almost 30-minute jail call from Lyle to the woman, where he instructed her to sexually abuse her 4-year-old child.

That case was referred to Washington County, where the abuse occurred.

“Unfortunately these cases are much more pervasive than the public realizes,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said. “Fortunately, Frederick County has taken the lead in developing interagency task forces to aggressively seek out these predators, and has prosecutors like ASA Carpenter that obtain lengthy sentences for these terrible offenders.”

In addition to his prison term, when Lyle is released, a judge ordered that he serve five years of supervised probation "with all standard conditions and special conditions," and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

