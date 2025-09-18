Anthony Norman Scott was first nailed by undercover officers with the Frederick Police Departments in August following an investigation into drug activity in the community.

Initially, detectives caught him with just 10 grams of cocaine and $1,094 in cash.

But that was just the warmup.

Detectives later pieced together more intel, which led to a raid at a home in the 500 block of Ellrose Court.

Inside, detectives found approximately 91 grams of cocaine, multiple Oxycodone pills, and nearly $15,000.

Police say the coke alone carried a street value of $10,000.

This week, Scott was indicted by the Frederick County Grand Jury and remains held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The charges include:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine;

Attempted distribution of cocaine;

Possession of cocaine;

Possession of paraphernalia (digital scale);

Destroy/alter/conceal/remove physical; evidence;

Possession with intent to distribute oxycodone;

Possession with intent to distribute near a school zone;

Possession of cocaine and oxycodone.

Frederick Police credited the bust to a coordinated effort with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office, calling it part of their “continued commitment to reducing illegal drug activity in our community.”

