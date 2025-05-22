Andrew Brock, 25, of Middletown, was arrested on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation launched by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, officials announced Thursday morning.

Brock, already a registered sex offender, is facing 73 total charges after investigators say they uncovered new evidence linking him to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began in April, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent a cybertip to ICAC detectives in Frederick County.

Investigators quickly identified Brock as the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives found dozens of files containing child sexual abuse material tied to Brock’s social media accounts.

A search warrant was executed at his home in the 7100 block of Crystal Court in Middletown, where police seized numerous electronic devices, officials said.

Brock was arrested at the scene and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with 39 counts of distribution of child pornography and 34 counts of possession.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are working to identify potential minor victims who may have communicated with Brock.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Frederick County ICAC Task Force is committed to investigating and prosecuting internet predators who exploit children online.

