Alan Verdeja Martinez, of Frederick, was sentenced this week, to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and violating a protective order, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The 19-year-old picked the teen up from her family’s Carroll County home late at night on several occasions and brought her to his house to engage in sex, investigators found.

After the victim’s family obtained a protective order on her behalf, Martinez continued contacting her and admitted to police he had sex with her at least four times at his home.

Judge Julia Martz-Fisher followed the State’s recommendation, ordering Martinez to serve 10 years in prison with an additional 30 years suspended, officials noted.

Upon release, Martinez must serve five years of supervised probation, register as a sex offender for life, and be under lifetime sex offender supervision.

