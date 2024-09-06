'Agitated Individual' Brandished Rifle During Incident In Frederick Parking Lot, Police Say

Frederick resident Joshua Wayne Rippeon is behind bars following an incident reported shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 in the 100 block of West Patrick Street.

According to police, a witness reported being confronted by Rippeon, who was described as "agitated" while sitting in an area parking lot.

Rippeon then allegedly approached the victim's vehicle, opened the driver's side door, and began yelling.

While the victim was calling the police, Rippeon reportedly returned to his own vehicle, retrieved a long gun, and brandished it before leaving the area.

During a canvas of the area, Rippeon's vehicle was located in the 900 block of West Patrick Street, where they recovered an AR-15-style rifle in plain view in the trunk of his vehicle.

Ripperon was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with:

First- and second-degree assault;

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime;

Loaded handgun on a person;

Handgun on person;

Firearm possession with a felony conviction;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.

