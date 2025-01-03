Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Fort Washington Home (Developing)

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Allentown Road around 1 p.m. in Fort Washington to investigate a single-vehicle collision that left a woman inside the vehicle with critical injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one inside the home was injured, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Allentown Road remains closed between Lanham Lane and Webster Lane as of 2 p.m. on Friday as the investigation continues.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story.

