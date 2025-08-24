Motorcyclist, 21, Killed In I-495 Crash With Work Truck In Fort Washington, State Police Say

Upper Marlboro resident Camron Amirion Stroud has been identified by investigators as the rider who was involved in a crash and later died at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

The crash was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the ramp to Saint Barnabas Road in Fort Washington.

Investigators said Stroud was riding a Suzuki motorcycle south on I-495 when he collided with a commercial motor vehicle that was also heading south.

Troopers from the Forestville and College Park Barracks responded, along with personnel from the State Highway Administration, who assisted with traffic control and road closures that lasted more than three hours.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

