Human Remains Discovered In Piscataway Stream Valley Park Now Ruled A Homicide: Detectives

Prince George’s County Police announced Thursday, Sept. 25, that remains found in Piscataway Stream Valley Park in Fort Washington back on July 23 have been confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as a homicide.

Detectives said the bones were located while officers assisted Montgomery County Police with a missing persons investigation.

Extensive efforts are now underway to identify the victim, as well as a suspect and possible motive.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

“Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive,” the department said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fort Washington and receive free news updates.