On Thursday, Sept. 18, authorities say that Waldorf resident Breante Thomas has been apprehended in connection with the fatal stabbing of Helen Thomas, 81, inside her Fort Washington home, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers were called to conduct a welfare check around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14 at a home in the 500 block of Bonhill Drive, where they found Helen Thomas suffering from stab wounds.

She died at the scene.

Police say that the initial investigation also revealed that Breante Thomas also allegedly stabbed a second family member who was listed in critical, but stable condition as of Thursday.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

Thomas has been charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, and other offenses.

