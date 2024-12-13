Driver Killed, Passenger Hurt In Targeted Finksburg Shooting, Sheriff Says (Developing)

Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and first responders from the county’s Department of Fire and EMS found two men with gunshot wounds inside a Chevrolet Silverado near Wesley Road and Patapsco Road just before 8 a.m., officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe the shooting was not random and emphasized to the public that there is no ongoing threat. The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active on Friday afternoon.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Herold at djherold@carrollcountymd.gov, Det. Ehrhart at jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov, or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.

