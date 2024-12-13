Overcast 34°

SHARE

Driver Killed, Passenger Hurt In Targeted Finksburg Shooting, Sheriff Says (Developing)

A deadly shooting in Finksburg is under investigation after authorities responded to reports of gunfire early Friday morning.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide.

 Photo Credit: Facebook via Carroll County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and first responders from the county’s Department of Fire and EMS found two men with gunshot wounds inside a Chevrolet Silverado near Wesley Road and Patapsco Road just before 8 a.m., officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe the shooting was not random and emphasized to the public that there is no ongoing threat. The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active on Friday afternoon.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Herold at djherold@carrollcountymd.gov, Det. Ehrhart at jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov, or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Finksburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE