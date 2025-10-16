Raccoon Found Inside Baltimore School Tests Positive For Rabies, Officials Say

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, Animal Control was notified Wednesday, Oct. 15, after the raccoon captured from Fallstaff Elementary Middle School tested positive for the virus.

The day before, on Oct. 14, school officials said the raccoon was first spotted outside the building during dismissal, before it managed to slip inside through an open door.

Once inside, staff members acted fast, trapping the animal under lockers using trash cans until Animal Control officers arrived and safely removed it.

No students or staff were bitten or injured, according to the health department.

“We take any potential rabies exposure seriously, especially in a school setting,” Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor said. “We appreciate the school staff’s quick thinking to contain the raccoon to ensure the safety of the students.”

Taylor added that while the risk to most students and staff appears low, anyone who may have come into contact with the animal should contact the Baltimore City Health Department immediately at 410-396-4436.

Out of caution, officials have recommended that the specific area of the school where the raccoon was found remain closed until it is professionally cleaned and disinfected.

There are no plans to close the school, and the department is working with the Maryland Department of Health to monitor the situation.

School officials will communicate directly with families and staff about the incident, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fallston and receive free news updates.