Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Luis Guzman Hernandez Killed Crossing Busy Fallston Highway

A 39-year-old man was struck and killed while trying to cross Route 1 in Harford County, Maryland State Police said.

Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Troopers said Luis Guzman Hernandez was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, as he tried to cross Route 1 north of Route 152 in Fallston.

The Fallston resident was pronounced dead at the scene by Harford County EMS personnel, according to investigators.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed, police said.

Route 1 was shut down for about three hours while troopers investigated the crash. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews also assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Fallston and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE