Troopers said Luis Guzman Hernandez was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 8:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, as he tried to cross Route 1 north of Route 152 in Fallston.

The Fallston resident was pronounced dead at the scene by Harford County EMS personnel, according to investigators.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene. No charges have been filed, police said.

Route 1 was shut down for about three hours while troopers investigated the crash. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews also assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

