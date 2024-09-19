Teen Charged As Adult For Assault Off-Campus Near Kenwood High School, Police Say

Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to investigate a reported assault at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon after a Kenwood High School student was assaulted in the 500 block of Stemmers Road in Essex.

According to investigators, officers were notified of the assault, which happened off school grounds, though the student returned to campus for aid. Paramedics were able to treat the teen who was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident led to a temporary lockdown at the school as a precaution.

On Wednesday night, police say that a 16-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody in connection to the assault.

The teen was charged as an adult for his role in the assault, though, due to his age, the department will not provide any additional information about he or his victim.

