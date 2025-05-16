Suicidal Knife-Wielding Man Shot By Officers In Essex, Police Say

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, in the 1000 block of Pine Road in Essex, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers had been called to the area for a report of a missing “suicidal subject,” police said.

When they arrived, they located the man, who has not been identified, armed with a knife.

Officers say they gave multiple orders for the man to drop the weapon, but he allegedly refused to comply.

While trying to get the man to surrender, one of the officers fired their gun, striking the man, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available on Friday afternoon.

The investigation is being handled by Baltimore County homicide detectives, authorities said, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.