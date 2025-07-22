Kelly Talbert, 31, of Baltimore City, was arrested on Monday, July 21, in connection with two armed road rage incidents on I-695 in Baltimore County, and for allegedly assaulting two Maryland State Police investigators during his arrest, according to Maryland State Police.

At around 6 a.m. on Monday, July 21, a motorist called 911 to report that another driver had pointed a "copper-colored" firearm at him while traveling on the outer loop of I-695 near Wilkens Avenue.

Troopers launched an investigation, and Talbert was ultimately identified as a suspect, police say.

During that investigation, Talbert was linked to a second armed road rage incident more than a year earlier, in February 2024, along the inner loop of the interstate.

In that instance, police say that a driver also made an emergency call when another motorist "brandished a tan-colored firearm at him" and his two passengers.

Talbert was taken into custody outside his Baltimore City residence on July 21, though he didn't go quietly.

While he was being detained, it is alleged that Talbert assaulted two investigators before he could be taken into custody without causing any more chaos.

A court-authorized search of his vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded tan-colored semi-automatic firearm, officials said.

Talbert is charged with first- and second-degree assault, along with firearm offenses, and is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to the Maryland State Police.

Officials said additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.