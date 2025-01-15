Fair 32°

Barstool Sports' 'El Presidente' Weighs In On Popular Baltimore Pizzerias: Who Ranked Highest?

Who served it best? 

Dave Portnoy made the rounds in Baltimore and had some highs and lows.&nbsp;

Dave Portnoy made the rounds in Baltimore and had some highs and lows. 

Dave finishes his Baltimore Trip at Johnny Rad's, still thinking about the last review.

Dave is confused as an Italian man at the bar by a woman destined for Hollywood. 

Dave reviews bar pie in Baltimore and gets a voice from the clouds. 

Dave stops by the "Taj Mahal of Pizza Shops" and gets a tour.

Dave is reviewing pizza in Baltimore and finds a great pizzeria with an unbelievable story. 

Dave's last pizza review of the year takes him to Baltimore where he meets the most upbeat pizzeria owner with a shop closing down forever on Christmas Day. 

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy recently released a series of new "One Bite" reviews after making multiple stops at Baltimore pizzerias during a road trip down the East Coast.

During the tour of Maryland eateries, "El Presidente" was treated to a tragically uplifting story, Maryland's "Taj Mahal of pizza," may have kept the doors open at one restaurant, got advice from a strange voice, and was treated to some tasty pies during the holiday season.

So whose slice is the tastiest in Baltimore, according to Portnoy - who openly admits that he prefers more airy slices versus the hearty cheese pie?

Frank's Pizza & Pasta: 8.3;

TinyBrickOven: 7.9;

Matthew's Pizza: 7.9;

Pizza John's: 7.4;

Angeli's Pizzeria: 7.3;

Johnny's Rad Pizzeria Tavern: 7.1.

Best known for his foray with Barstool Sports, Portnoy has made a second living with his pizza reviews, grading slices on a 1 to 10.

Since finishing his stop in Maryland, Portnoy has since posted reviews of Eda's Pizza in Philadelphia (8.1) and Cafe Sitaly in Delaware (7.3).

Do you agree with "El Presidente?" 

