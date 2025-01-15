Barstool Sports' 'El Presidente' Weighs In On Popular Baltimore Pizzerias: Who Ranked Highest?

Poll What's your favorite Baltimore-area pizzeria? Frank's Pizza & Pasta TinyBrickOven Matthew's Pizza Pizza John's Angeli's Pizza Johnny's Rad Pizzeria Tavern Other Submit Vote View Results Current Results What's your favorite Baltimore-area pizzeria? Frank's Pizza & Pasta 100%

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy recently released a series of new "One Bite" reviews after making multiple stops at Baltimore pizzerias during a road trip down the East Coast.

During the tour of Maryland eateries, "El Presidente" was treated to a tragically uplifting story, Maryland's "Taj Mahal of pizza," may have kept the doors open at one restaurant, got advice from a strange voice, and was treated to some tasty pies during the holiday season.

So whose slice is the tastiest in Baltimore, according to Portnoy - who openly admits that he prefers more airy slices versus the hearty cheese pie?

Frank's Pizza & Pasta: 8.3;

TinyBrickOven: 7.9;

Matthew's Pizza: 7.9;

Pizza John's: 7.4;

Angeli's Pizzeria: 7.3;

Johnny's Rad Pizzeria Tavern: 7.1.

Best known for his foray with Barstool Sports, Portnoy has made a second living with his pizza reviews, grading slices on a 1 to 10.

Since finishing his stop in Maryland, Portnoy has since posted reviews of Eda's Pizza in Philadelphia (8.1) and Cafe Sitaly in Delaware (7.3).

Do you agree with "El Presidente?"

