Lautenschlager was one of two teens — along with David Santos III, 19 — killed when their vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree in Essex, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers were called around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, to the 2200 block of Holly Neck Road for a reported single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, according to investigators.

Detectives determined the Malibu had been traveling westbound when it left the roadway and struck at least one tree, police said.

The crash has left a family reeling and a community rallying around Lautenschlager's loved ones.

"It's with a heavy heart and tear-filled eyes to have to be making this..." family friend Adam Ruppert wrote.

"This past weekend, a close friend, Matt Lautenschlager, who we consider family, lost his son to a tragic car accident," he continued.

"Austin was only 18 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. I can't imagine the emotional pain this has caused his parents, family, and friends."

A fundraiser set up for the family has raised more than $7,000 in less than 24 hours.

"I know no words can help them in this situation, but I do know that there are and will be unexpected financial burdens put on them," Ruppert added. "So, this GoFundMe is to help with funeral costs and any other unforeseen expenses they will encounter in the near future."

Anyone looking to assist the family can do so here.

"A close friend of ours who's like family lost his son in a tragic car accident over the weekend," Melissa Blitz Camalier shared. "Please consider donating or simply sharing this GoFundMe to help with this unimaginable expense."

Ruppert added: "Please consider donating to help his family through this tough time, as every little bit will count. Austin, we love you and you will never be forgotten."

