Austin Lautenschlager, David Santos III Killed In MD Crash

Two teens were killed when a car veered off the road and slammed into a tree in Essex overnight, according to Baltimore County Police.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County PD
The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Austin Lautenschlager and 19-year-old David Santos III, who were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers were called around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, to the 2200 block of Holly Neck Road for a reported single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, according to investigators.

Detectives determined the Malibu had been traveling westbound when it left the roadway and struck at least one tree, police said.

Members of the Baltimore County Police Crash Team are continuing to investigate what led to the crash.

