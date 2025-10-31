You Goat To Be Kidding: Maryland Police Help Round Up Runaway Goats In Ellicott City (Watch)

“OK, this is interesting,” an officer can be heard saying as he approached two women standing near a pair of runaway goats in a parking lot.

“Do you know where they may have come from?” the officer asked.

The women laughed and explained, “We came from up a hill, and they just ran down there…”

Before long, the impromptu standoff turned into a photo op — the group posed together with the goats as they waited for the owner to arrive.

When the owner showed up, she didn’t mince words with her four-legged escape artists.

“You guys are so bad,” she said as one of the goats bleated loudly in protest. “You’re awful. You know… how’re we gonna get you back?”

The video ended with the officer walking the goats home alongside their owner — a gentle end to one of the county’s most unusual “roundups.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ellicott City and receive free news updates.