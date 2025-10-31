A Few Clouds and Windy 59°

SHARE

You Goat To Be Kidding: Maryland Police Help Round Up Runaway Goats In Ellicott City (Watch)

Howard County Police found themselves in a situation straight out of a comedy when they were called to check out two suspicious characters hanging around in Ellicott City — only to find out they were goats.

The goats were found in Ellicott City by some passersby.&nbsp;

The goats were found in Ellicott City by some passersby. 

 Photo Credit: Howard County Police
The goats were found in Ellicott City by some passersby.&nbsp;

The goats were found in Ellicott City by some passersby. 

 Photo Credit: Howard County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

“OK, this is interesting,” an officer can be heard saying as he approached two women standing near a pair of runaway goats in a parking lot.

“Do you know where they may have come from?” the officer asked.

The women laughed and explained, “We came from up a hill, and they just ran down there…”

Before long, the impromptu standoff turned into a photo op — the group posed together with the goats as they waited for the owner to arrive.

When the owner showed up, she didn’t mince words with her four-legged escape artists.

“You guys are so bad,” she said as one of the goats bleated loudly in protest. “You’re awful. You know… how’re we gonna get you back?”

The video ended with the officer walking the goats home alongside their owner — a gentle end to one of the county’s most unusual “roundups.”

to follow Daily Voice Ellicott City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE