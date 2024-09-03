Partly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Traffic Delayed For Miles On US-29 Following Crash That Shut Down Roadway In Howard County

A crash on US-29 shut down the roadway on Tuesday afternoon in advance of the afternoon commute in Howard County, officials say.

Traffic was backed up for miles in Howard County.

Traffic was backed up for miles in Howard County.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

An alert was issued at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 3 following a reported crash with injuries that left all northbound lanes blocked.

Traffic was delayed approximately three miles initially.

According to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination, traffic is being diverted to MD-100.

No details about the crash were provided. 

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Ellicott City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE