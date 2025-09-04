Her beaten body was found in a Howard County field in 1971, She died days later, was never identified, and her name was lost to time.

For 54 years, the case gathered dust — the police department's oldest cold case homicide.

Now police say they finally know who she was.

Authorities announced Wednesday, Sept. 4, that DNA profiling has revealed the victim as Sadie Belle Murray, born in 1924 in Pennsylvania, who at the time of her death went by Sarah Belle Sharkey.

And in a stunning twist, detectives also tracked down her two surviving children — who had been separated for decades and had no idea what happened to their mother.

“The work done by our cold case unit to solve a mystery of more than 50 years, and then bring siblings back together after 70 years apart, is nothing short of extraordinary,” Police Chief Gregory Der said.

"In this instance, a combination of advanced technology and dedicated police work provided answers that had eluded a family for decades.”

On July 1971, officers from the Howard County Police Department found Sharkey unconscious in a Woodstock field after what police described as an assault.

She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries on Sept. 7, 1971 — her 47th birthday.

For decades, her case went nowhere.

But in 2024, detectives submitted preserved histology slides for advanced DNA analysis.

The breakthrough came when genealogy experts built a family tree and matched DNA to Charles Leroy Sharkey, 79, of Cleveland.

At first, investigators thought Sharkey was a distant cousin, but in reality, he was her son.

Soon after, detectives found his sister, Mildred Marie Cantwell, 81, of Springfield, Illinois. The siblings were reunited in July 2025.

“It’s actually great and it’s something that I thought would have never happened,” Charles Sharkey said. “I thought I’d never connect again with my family. I tried there for a while, even traveling to Pennsylvania where we were born and Cleveland where we were adopted.

"I got nowhere. There was nothing.”

Cantwell added, “Learning about my mother was closure for me. I always wondered…and I am glad to have that closure."

"Being reunited with my brother is awesome…The closure is worth everything because I always wondered what happened to her.”

County Executive Calvin Ball praised detectives.

“Since taking office, we’ve made solving cold cases in Howard County a priority because justice delayed doesn’t need to mean justice denied…Their work reminds us that justice has no expiration date.”

Detectives believe Sharkey was living in Pennsylvania at the time but don’t know why she was in Howard County or who she may have been with when she died.

The homicide investigation remains open.

But after 54 years, her name is no longer a mystery — and her children finally know what happened to their mother.

