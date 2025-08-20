Ellicott City resident Rohit Agarwal, 48, is facing charges following an investigation into a man who sought sex from a Maryland State Police investigator who he met through an online app, officials said.

Police say that Agarwal made contact with the undercover officer, and was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 19 in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Anne Arundel County.

Agarwal arrived at the location and was met by Maryland State Police investigators without incident with an assist by the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office.

After being taken into custody, Agarwal was charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and taken to the District Court of Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday afternoon, pending his initial appearance in court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ellicott City and receive free news updates.