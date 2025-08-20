Fog/Mist 73°

Rohit Agarwal Accused Of Soliciting Minor Online: State PD

A trip to a fast-food restaurant in Maryland ended with a man in handcuffs after he sought to solicit sex from an undercover officer posing as a minor online.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Ellicott City resident Rohit Agarwal, 48, is facing charges following an investigation into a man who sought sex from a Maryland State Police investigator who he met through an online app, officials said.

Police say that Agarwal made contact with the undercover officer, and was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 19 in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Anne Arundel County.

Agarwal arrived at the location and was met by Maryland State Police investigators without incident with an assist by the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office.

After being taken into custody, Agarwal was charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and taken to the District Court of Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday afternoon, pending his initial appearance in court.

