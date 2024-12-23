Man Who Pulled Gun To Steal His Own Car From Howard County Auto Shop Sentenced: Prosecutors

Derrick Berkeley was sentenced this week to 25 years, with all but 15 years suspended, after pleading guilty earlier this year to armed carjacking and using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

The charges stem from a Jan. 20 incident earlier this year at an auto body shop on the 6500 block of Dobbin Road in Columbia.

Shortly after noon on the fateful day, police responded to the shop after an employee reported that Berkeley, of no fixed address, refused to pay the $3,741.77 repair bill, pulled a gun, and demanded the worker open the garage door so he could leave with his vehicle.

The employee told police that Berkeley claimed his insurance company had mailed the payment, but the shop confirmed the check was already cashed by Berkeley.

After showing Berkeley the car was operational, the worker said Berkeley brandished the weapon and drove off, crashing into another vehicle on his way out.

Berkeley fled the scene but was later identified by the worker as the armed suspect.

After serving his prison sentence, Berkeley will be on supervised probation for three years, according to officials.

