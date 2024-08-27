Ellicott City resident Joshua Duerk was charged last week for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old in his home earlier this month, according to officials.

A spokesperson from the Howard County Police Department said that the boy was allegedly abused on Friday, Aug. 16, and the agency was notified the following day, leading to an investigation that resulted in Duerk's arrest a week later.

Duerk was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, and third- and fourth-degree sex offenses.

Investigators noted that Duerk owns a small business and detectives learned he has employed juveniles in the past.

Duerk also was a volunteer coach at Centennial High School from 2007-2010 and is known to regularly attend athletic events at the school.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the department announced that Duerk was released from the Howard County Detention Center after posting a $100,000 bond.

No details about his next court appearance were released.

