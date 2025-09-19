From Proposal To Murder: Man Accused Of Killing New Fiancée In Ellicott City, Police Say

Rondale Dickerson, 34, of Mappsville in Virginia, is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal stabbing of Shelaya Broadwater in her Ellicott City apartment following their recent engagement, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, to an apartment in the 3100 block of West Springs Drive, where they found Broadwater suffering from stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to police, there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment, and detectives said that Broadwater was targeted.

It was later established that the two had recently become engaged.

Dickerson was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Assault;

Home invasion.

The motive remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

