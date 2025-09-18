‘You People Are Going To Die’: No Charges In Cecil County BOE Threat Over Charlie Kirk Posts

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said the voicemail was left with the Cecil County Board of Education on Friday, Sept. 12, demanding that an employee be fired over online comments about Kirk.

During the call, the caller stated that the employee needed to be fired "otherwise you people are going to die," investigators said.

The case was forwarded to the Office of the State’s Attorney, but prosecutors determined the statement did not meet the threshold under Maryland law to file criminal charges.

“After reviewing the law and information gathered by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the State’s Attorney has determined it cannot proceed with criminal charges,” officials said.

The State's Attorney's Office stressed that the safety of students, staff, and the community remains the top priority.

“Each case forwarded … will be reviewed objectively, and if applicable, charges will be filed against those who threaten others within our community,” they added.

The decision comes as Charlie Kirk’s assassination and its political aftermath continue to spark heated debate and online fallout across the country.

