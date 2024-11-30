Woman, Two Dogs Tragically Killed In Elkton Trailer Inferno: Fire Marshal

Firefighters from Singerly Fire Company and nearby agencies responded to the fire at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the 1900 block of East Old Philadelphia Road, where there was a reported fire.

Investigators say that a man told firefighters that he was able to escape the trailer unharmed, but his girlfriend and their two dogs were still inside.

Crews extinguished the flames in under 10 minutes and later found the woman - who has not been identified - and the dogs dead inside the torched trailer, officials said.

The woman’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

"While the cause of this fire remains under investigation, tragedies like this remind us of the importance of fire safety, especially during the winter when the risks increase," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said.

Mowbray urged residents to ensure smoke alarms are working, avoid leaving space heaters unattended, and not overload electrical outlets.

Mowbray added, "this winter, let's prioritize the safety of our families and communities so that no one has to suffer the heartbreak of a preventable fire."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet released the victim's name.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is assisting the Office of the State Fire Marshal with the investigation, which is standard procedure in fatal fire cases.

