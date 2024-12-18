Wayne Donald Yurcovic II, 42, has been sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to 27 years in prison following his conviction for armed robbery and related charges in October, according to the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from an incident in October 2022, when Maryland State Police responded to a late-night 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Royal Farms in Cecilton.

According to investigators, a masked gunman had demanded money from the register before fleeing on foot with cash and cigarettes.

Officers arriving at the scene found no immediate leads, but the following morning, a local resident discovered a loaded handgun by a dumpster near the store.

Forensic testing linked the weapon to Yurcovic, who was later identified as the suspect after a detailed investigation led by Det. Kelly Jaskiewicz of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division.

Yurcovic was arrested on April 4, 2023. In October, he was convicted by a jury.

Prosecutors recommended the 27-year sentence, citing Yurcovic’s prior violent offenses, including a 2007 armed robbery conviction in Cecil County.

The sentencing, delivered by Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brenda A. Sexton, also mandates that 20 years of Yurcovic’s sentence be served without the possibility of parole.

