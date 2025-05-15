Two Cecil County families are grieving and bracing for what comes next after a beloved motorcycle rider was killed and his passenger critically injured in a crash earlier this week.

Velmer “Toot” Huff Jr., 63, of Elkton, died on Monday, May 12, after he and Tara Hammond, 43, of North East, were hit while riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Elkton, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Blue Ball Road and Dogwood Road.

Investigators say a Chrysler van driven by 73-year-old Ethel Smith of Elkton entered the intersection from Dogwood Road and struck the motorcycle heading north on Blue Ball Road.

The family says that the van ran a stop sign.

Both Huff and Hammond were rushed to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, Huff did not survive, according to a GoFundMe launched by family friends.

Hammond remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Thursday, May 15, and faces a long road to recovery with multiple surgeries ahead, the campaign states.

Huff’s obituary remembers him as a devoted father, grandfather, and friend who lived life to the fullest.

A self-employed truck driver by trade, Huff was known for his love of shooting pool, playing cornhole, boating, and riding his Harley.

He was a proud member of the Moose Lodge in Elkton and never missed a Ravens game with his family.

As the community rallies around both families, a fundraiser titled “Support Tara's Recovery & Toot's Memorial” has been launched to help cover funeral expenses for Huff and medical costs for Hammond.

“Both these families have experienced tremendous pain and loss and will continue to for the foreseeable future,” the organizer, Robert Greenawalt, wrote. “Any amount that you contribute would be greatly appreciated in giving both of these families peace of mind during this tragic time.”

Funeral arrangements for Huff have not yet been publicly announced. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the crash.

Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed, officials said.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"Toot embodied a love for life and a zest for adventure that will be dearly missed," loved ones wrote.

