Vacant Cecil County Bar Goes Up In Flames After Owner Turns On Power: Fire Marshal

Dozens of firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that ripped through the vacant Beachcomber bar and restaurant on Bladen Street in Charlestown, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. on Monday, May 12, fire officials said.

The owner and another person were reportedly checking on the property when they tried to turn on the electricity, heard a noise, and later spotted smoke, according to the fire marshal’s office.

They called 911 and firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story vacant building, officials said.

The Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company led the response, with 60 firefighters working for about an hour to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The property, owned by Beachcomber Investments LLC, did not have smoke alarms, fire alarms, or sprinklers, according to the fire marshal.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

