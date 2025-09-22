Overcast 70°

Trio Snipped Verizon Lines, Triggering Outages Across Cecil County, Police Say

A trio responsible for outages in Maryland is facing charges after a series of copper wire thefts from Verizon poles.

(left to right):&nbsp;Stacey Lyn Tulley,&nbsp;Brian Clark Tulley, and&nbsp;David Mark Fenstermaker

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Brian Clark Tulley

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
David Mark Fenstermaker

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Stacey Lyn Tulley

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
According to Maryland State Police officials, three people have been arrested after allegedly cutting copper wire from active power poles in Cecil County that caused chaos on three separate occasions for area residents.

The thefts resulted in widespread communication service interruptions and caused an estimated total loss and damage exceeding $66,000, police say.

Those charged: 

  • Brian Clark Tulley, 55, of Harbeson, Delaware;

  • Stacey Lyn Tulley, 46, of Elkton;
  • David Mark Fenstermaker, 62, of Elkton.

All three are charged with felony theft from $25,000 to under $100,000, as well as multiple misdemeanor theft and malicious destruction of property charges.

Police said they have been investigating a series of similar copper theft cases in the region over the past year. 

The investigation is ongoing.

