Toddler’s Car Shot On I-83 In Elkton; Trucker Arrested At TA Stop, State Police Say

A long-haul trucker from Illinois is behind bars in Maryland after police say he opened fire on a car with a 2-year-old inside — and he may be tied to three other highway shootings the same night.

Christian Ramos

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Christian Ramos, 28, of Aurora, IL, was arrested in Cecil County and is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder and related gun charges, Maryland State Police said Friday, June 20.

Troopers say Ramos fired at a Toyota Prius with three people inside, including a toddler, just before midnight on Wednesday, June 18, while they were traveling on southbound I-83 near Shawan Road in Baltimore County.

The victim called 911 after realizing his car had been shot. No one was injured.

Investigators found a bullet hole in the passenger window and a projectile lodged in the front seat, police said. Ramos was allegedly driving a Tag Trans Inc. tractor-trailer when the shots were fired.

Detectives from the Highway Gun Crimes Initiative tracked Ramos down at a TA Travel Center in Elkton, where he was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the truck turned up a loaded .45-caliber handgun, hundreds of rounds of ammo, and multiple spent shell casings, according to the agency.

Ramos is currently being held in Cecil County and is also facing an unrelated firearm charge there. 

He is awaiting an initial court appearance, officials said.

Police say Ramos may also be connected to three more shootings that happened along I-83 in Pennsylvania between 10:00 p.m. and midnight that same night. 

Those cases are being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.

Maryland investigators are urging anyone who traveled along I-83 in Maryland or Pennsylvania that night and may have dashcam footage or information to call 410-538-1887.

