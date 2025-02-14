Sudden Death Of Elkton Dad Leaves Family Heartbroken: Remembering Charles 'Billy' Kaul III

The father of two from Elkton left behind two young children and his wife of five years after passing away on Saturday, Feb. 8, a week before his 35th birthday.

Kaul was an assistant manager at Dollar Tree for several years and had a passion for video gaming, and fishing, a hobby that "allowed him to connect with nature," while providing peace and relaxation, according to his obituary.

"Above all, Charles cherished spending time with his beloved daughter, Lenita," it reads. "Their bond was unbreakable, and he took pride in being a loving and devoted father."

When he wasn't gaming, fishing, or doting on his children, his family said that Kaul spent the rest of his time with his wife, Catriana, whose sister says she is "heartbroken after the sudden loss of her husband."

"Billy and my sister’s story is one for the books—they met in preschool, then life took them in different directions, but years later, they found each other again and got married," Telora Goodyear posted on social media.

"He was an amazing father and husband.

"He loved his kids with everything he had, and he was always there for them," she added. "And when he wasn’t with his family, you could usually find him playing video games and having fun with friends."

Kaul's father also took to Facebook to pen a tribute to his son.

"He was a loving father and a genuinely kind, loving man, always there for people who needed help or someone to talk to," Catriana Kaul wrote in a GoFundMe set up for the family.

"He was a true kind-hearted and loving man from his heart to his soul. He loved his wife with all his heart, as well as his kids; they were his world."

Kaul’s funeral was held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Vincent DePaul Church in Pennsylvania, followed by burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Cherry Hill.

