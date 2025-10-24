‘See You Later, Alligator’: Deputies Rescue Chilly Pet Ditched Outside Harford County Shop

A four-foot alligator with its mouth taped shut was found dumped outside a Maryland reptile shop — left to freeze overnight like a scaly suitcase someone wanted to get rid of.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Forest Hill reptile store late Thursday night, Oct. 23, after reports of an alligator crawling around the parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they found the reptile — alive, alert, and astonishingly chill — despite the near-freezing temperatures.

“See you later, alligator!” the department said, confirming the creature appeared to have been intentionally abandoned, mouth taped closed, in the cold.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show smiling deputies posing with the animal after safely capturing it — tape still wrapped around its snout.

“The alligator was in good health, friendly and docile; indicating that it had most likely been someone’s pet,” officials said.

Authorities said a local reptile rescue responded to help, and the gator will be rehomed at a zoo or rescue facility.

With temperatures dipping near freezing, the department said, it’s “unlikely that the alligator would have survived” without quick action from deputies and the shop owner.

Maryland law prohibits keeping alligators as personal pets — and abandoning any animal is also against Harford County code, officials noted.

The investigation is ongoing.

