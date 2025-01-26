Off-Duty Maryland State Police Trooper Rescues Neighbors' Pets From Elkton House Fire

The fire broke out around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at a one-story home on Darlise Court in Cecil County.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the blaze originated in the garage due to an accidental electrical failure while the owners were not home.

A nearby off-duty trooper noticed smoke and flames and immediately sprang into action, officials said.

Unable to access the garage, he entered the home, rescuing the family’s cat and dog before firefighters arrived.

Both pets were unharmed.

The Singerly Fire Company responded with 30 firefighters, quickly bringing the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Investigators said the garage sustained heavy damage, while the rest of the home experienced moderate smoke, soot, and water damage.

The home’s smoke alarms didn’t activate, as the fire was contained to the garage. The family, now displaced, are being assisted by neighbors, friends, and family.

