NCIS: No Active Shooter At US Naval Academy; Midshipman Shot, Security Officer Hurt (Updated)

The lockdown began around 5:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, after reports of a security concern on campus, according to Naval Academy Public Affairs.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement rushed to the scene as cruisers and emergency vehicles swarmed the area.

In the chaos, a midshipman and a security officer were both injured.

Officials said a midshipman was shot in the shoulder and taken to a local hospital. He was treated and released Friday, Sept. 12.

A member of the naval security force was also injured, suffering minor wounds, and has since been released as well.

Authorities stressed there was no active shooter at any point during the incident.

Naval Support Activity has since returned to normal operations, though officials said the academy remains closed to public visitors Friday out of caution.

The investigation is now being led by NCIS and law enforcement partners.

“We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration of our local law enforcement partners,” officials said.

Thursday’s lockdown brought a massive law enforcement response and shook Annapolis as police blocked roads and urged residents to avoid the area.

The initial threats were not disclosed publicly, but base security confirmed the lockdown was ordered “out of an abundance of caution.”

With a midshipman and a security officer now recovering, investigators are working to piece together what triggered the lockdown.

