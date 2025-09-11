Naval Academy On Lockdown After Threats Prompt Massive Response In Maryland (Updated)

Naval Support Activity Annapolis confirmed that local law enforcement rushed to the scene and the base was secured “out of an abundance of caution.”

The nature of the threats was not immediately disclosed, and no injuries were reported as of Thursday afternoon.

“This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available,” the Navy said in a statement.

Police cruisers and emergency vehicles could be seen in the area as the lockdown remained in place.

Officials in Annapolis confirmed the base was on lockdown and advised residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

