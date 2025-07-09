A gifted baritone, passionate educator, and joyful spirit, the 25-year-old Maryland native filled classrooms, churches, and concert halls with harmony, heart, and hope.

Price, a cherished choir director at North County High School in Anne Arundel County, died unexpectedly on July 1, leaving behind a devastated community of students, colleagues, family, and friends.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by his sister to help lay him to rest after the family suffered unimaginable loss in recent years.

“Mathew was a gifted and passionate music teacher, a gentle soul who poured his heart into helping others—whether in the classroom, through private lessons, or in his community,” wrote Katie Price, the campaign’s organizer. “He was also a devoted member of his church, where he offered both his time and his talent to serve others.”

Price’s death comes just years after the family suffered the loss of both of his parents, Colleen Anne Price and Christian David Price.

“With the passing of both of our parents in recent years, the financial responsibility of arranging Mathew’s funeral now falls entirely on us,” Katie Price wrote. “We want to honor him with the dignity and care he deserves.”

Mathew’s obituary describes him as a “beloved son, brother, uncle, teacher, and musician” who grew up in St. Mary’s County and was “known for his warmth, humor, and incredible musical talent.”

He earned dual degrees in Music Education and Vocal Performance from Towson University, along with minors in Music Industry and Theatre Arts, and was pursuing a Master of Science in Music Education at the time of his death.

While at Towson University, he founded the competitive a cappella group UNTITLED and the professional ensemble Inside Voices.

He was also involved in multiple music education and choral organizations, including the A Cappella Council, the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), and the National Association for Music Education (NAfME).

Price’s dedication extended beyond performance.

He served as a music tutor and student intern for Baltimore County Public Schools, a piano and voice teacher at Music & Arts, a choir section leader at Grace United Methodist Church in Baltimore, and a cantor at Sacred Heart Glyndon.

Most recently, Price Choral Director at North County High School in Anne Arundel County Public Schools, "where he built a vibrant and inclusive choral community," his family said.

Pri work in music ministry included nearly a decade of service at churches including Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish, and Timonium United Methodist Church, according to his obituary.

Tributes poured in from across the state and beyond.

“Please help lay this young man to rest,” wrote Bobbi Browne. “He was such a sweet, kind young man. He was a beautiful soul with a beautiful voice. He will be missed.”

Bradley Oosterink remembered performing alongside Mathew in community theatre productions.

“Mathew was a truly gifted and talented person,” he said said. “His light and talent will surely be missed.”

Another friend, Marianne Thayer, shared memories of performing with Price in college.

“The world has lost an incredible musician, friend, and teacher today,” she wrote. “I think back fondly to these memories—how dedicated you were to your craft and clubs, and always with a sense of humor beyond compare.”

Mo Na, who identified Price as a member of the AACPS family, posted: “Please keep his family in your prayers. They recently lost his parents, so they need help with covering funeral cost.”

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 13, at Evans Life Celebration Home in Parkville.

The GoFundMe arranged by the Price family can be found here.

We want to thank everyone who has donated, shared, and sent messages of love during this incredibly difficult time," Katie Price added. "Your support has meant the world to our family.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, support, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

