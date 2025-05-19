Mom Finds Maryland Couple Murdered In Cecil County; Two Men Face Justice

Jordan Patrick Perry and Richard Lee Stone were convicted in separate trials of killing 35-year-old Christopher Blain Thomas and 34-year-old Ashley Dove Brown in North East in July 2023, according to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Both men were found guilty of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges, officials announced Monday, May 19.

Perry was convicted on all 33 charges, while Stone was convicted on all 45 charges he was facing.

The case began when Brown’s mother arrived at the couple’s home on Bethel Church Road and found the couple suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office arrived and launched a homicide investigation. Detectives later recovered evidence linking Perry and Stone to the murders, prosecutors said.

A witness testified that he saw the two men outside the couple’s home just moments before the shooting.

The witness also identified their vehicles, which matched surveillance footage from nearby businesses, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

When police searched the suspects’ home, they found two guns — including one registered to Stone — and stolen cell phones belonging to the victims, prosecutors said.

Ballistics linked the guns to the crime scene, resulting in their conviction.

“I would like to recognize the incredible amount of work and effort that ASA Scott Lewis and the team has dedicated to these two cases,” Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer stated.

“Based upon the evidence and the law, the jury rightfully found these two men guilty of these violent crimes and held them accountable for the heartbreak they caused to these victims’ families.”

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30, and Perry is scheduled for sentencing on July 14. Both remain behind bars as they await their punishment.

