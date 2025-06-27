Now, he will have decades in prison to think about his actions.

A CyberTip from Reddit to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in April 2023 led to the Elkton resident's conviction on multiple offenses following a lengthy investigation, officials announced earlier this year.

Specifically, Rice pleaded guilty to federal charges of production and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

On Thursday, June 26, officials announced that Rice, now 38, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

According to prosecutors, NCMEC received a tip about the transmission of child sexual abuse material on Reddit, which was traced back to an IP address linked to Rice's residence in Elkton.

His plea agreement states that Rice used his position of authority to sexually abuse a minor — beginning when she was less than 3 years old — as he created photographic evidence of the abuse. He also exploited a second minor through surreptitious photography.

“Rice is a dangerous predator who is now behind bars for a long time where he can’t harm any more children,” US Attorney Kelly Hayes said. “This sentence reflects the gravity of exploiting the most vulnerable members of our communities.

"We’re committed to working with our law-enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute those who sexually abuse children and participate in networks that perpetuate such exploitation.”

During an interview with state police, Rice denied the accusation but was observed deleting photos from his phone.

When Rice showed officers his phone, officials say investigators spotted child sexual abuse material in a thumbnail image.

Through a deeper search, authorities uncovered additional material in his recently deleted folder.

In total, officials said that investigators found more than 600 child sexual abuse material images across Rice’s devices, including two showing Rice’s sexual abuse of a minor as young as 3 years old.

Investigators also found that Rice used a public Reddit community to connect with people with whom he traded child sexual abuse material using encrypted messaging platforms.

“This sentencing is a powerful reminder that those who exploit and abuse children will be relentlessly pursued and held accountable,” Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy added.

“There is no place in society for predators who create and distribute child sexual abuse material.

"These crimes shatter lives, and HSI will never waver in our mission to bring justice to victims by targeting those who commit these horrific acts. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure the strongest possible consequences under the law.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elkton and receive free news updates.