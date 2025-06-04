A CyberTip from Reddit to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in April 2023 led to the Elkton resident's conviction on multiple offenses following a lengthy investigation, officials announced this week.

Specifically, Rice pleaded guilty to federal charges of production and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to prosecutors, NCMEC received a tip about the transmission of child sexual abuse material on Reddit, which was traced back to an IP address linked to Rice's residence in Elkton.

During an interview with state police, Rice denied the accusation but was observed deleting photos from his phone.

When Rice showed officers his phone, officials say investigators spotted child sexual abuse material in a thumbnail image.

Through a deeper search, authorities uncovered additional material in his recently deleted folder.

In total, officials said that investigators found more than 600 child sexual abuse material images across Rice’s devices, including two showing Rice’s sexual abuse of a minor as young as 3 years old.

Investigators also found that Rice used a public Reddit community to connect with people with whom he traded child sexual abuse material with using encrypted messaging platforms.

As part of the plea agreement, Rice is expected to be sentenced to between 27 and 32 years in prison, followed by an undisclosed period of supervised release.

