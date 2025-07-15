Life Sentences For North East, MD Double Murderers Who Killed Couple In Cold Blood

Jordan Patrick Perry and Richard Lee Stone were sentenced to multiple consecutive life terms for the murders of Ashley Dove Brown, 34, and Christopher Blain Thomas, 35, in North East, the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

On Monday, July 14, Perry was sentenced to two consecutive life terms plus 95 years for his role in the deadly shooting on Bethel Church Road, according to Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis, Jr.

Just weeks earlier, Stone was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in connection with the same murders.

The horrific case began on July 6, 2023, when Brown’s mother arrived at the couple’s home and found them both shot to death. Detectives quickly launched a homicide investigation, and surveillance footage, ballistic evidence, and witnesses tied both men to the scene.

During Perry’s sentencing hearing, as with Stone’s, family members delivered emotional statements about the loss of their loved ones and the lasting pain the murders caused, officials said.

Perry was found guilty in May of all 33 charges filed against him, including two counts of first-degree murder. Stone was convicted of all 45 charges during a separate trial in June.

“I would like to recognize the incredible amount of work and effort that ASA Scott Lewis and the team has dedicated to these two cases,” Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer stated.

“Based upon the evidence and the law, the jury rightfully found these two men guilty of these violent crimes and held them accountable for the heartbreak they caused to these victims’ families.”

