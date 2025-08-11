Kilos Of Cocaine, Pot, Gun — And Two Kids — Recovered In Cecil County Drug Raid: State Police

The Delaware State Police said 34-year-old Aaron Nickerson of Wilmington, 30-year-old Khalil Rodriguez-Fitzgerald of New Castle, and 33-year-old Malcolm Moore of Claymont were taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 6, after detectives concluded a joint investigation with the Cecil County Drug Task Force.

Investigators said the drug trafficking organization was responsible for distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana throughout New Castle County, Delaware and Cecil County, Maryland.

According to police, members of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team stopped Nickerson’s rental car in Wilmington, arresting all three men.

A search of the car led to the discovery of:

Approximately 140 grams of crack cocaine;

Approximately 1,973 grams (4.3 pounds) of marijuana;

Over $11,000 in suspected drug proceeds;

Police said additional search warrants were executed in New Castle County, where two children were present in one of the homes.

There, detectives found:

Approximately 323 grams of cocaine;

Approximately 108.17 grams of crack cocaine;

Approximately 1,782 grams of phenacetin (a drug cutting agent);

Approximately 24 grams of marijuana;

One handgun;

Numerous rounds of ammunition;

Over $21,000 in suspected drug proceeds;

Various drug dealing paraphernalia.

Drug investigators from the Cecil County Drug Task Force also executed search warrants in Maryland, which police said led to additional arrests and seizures.

Police said Nickerson, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, was charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity (felony);

Three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity (felony);

Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (felony);

Possession of ammunition by a person prohibited (felony);

Possession of a firearm while also possessing a controlled substance (felony);

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity (felony);

Operating a clandestine laboratory (felony);

Possession of a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity (felony);

Conspiracy second degree (felony);

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Nickerson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $178,500 cash bond.

Rodriguez-Fitzgerald and Moore were each charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity (felony);

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity (felony);

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity (felony);

Conspiracy second degree (felony).

Both were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $49,000 cash bond each.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Elkton and receive free news updates.