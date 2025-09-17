Jorge Antonio Graciano Lara lost his naturalization status after a federal judge in Maryland granted the Justice Department’s motion to revoke it this week, according to federal officials.

The government filed its suit in November 2024, arguing that Graciano Lara should never have been granted citizenship because of his September 2017 conviction for second-degree rape.

Prosecutors said he pleaded guilty in Maryland state court to having sex with a minor under 14 and that the abuse stretched across four years.

The victim was allegedly threatened so she would not disclose the crimes.

“American citizenship is a sacred privilege that this monster should never have obtained,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said. “This Department of Justice will continue working to denaturalize criminals like these who lie about their past actions to take advantage of our immigration system.”

The court determined the government proved Graciano Lara “lacked the requisite good moral character to naturalize due to his crimes,” provided false testimony to secure immigration benefits, and obtained naturalization through “concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.”

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate added: “Sex offenders who try to naturalize by hiding their unlawful acts from immigration officials must learn that if the United States finds out, the government will come after their citizenship."

