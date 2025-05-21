Javoughn Berbick, 43, of Elkton, was arrested, and is being held without bond after troopers say he brandished a loaded handgun during a traffic dispute over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 17, on Route 279 near Fletchwood Road, police said.

According to investigators, the victim told troopers the driver of a black Kia Optima aimed a gun at him, his wife, and their 2-year-old child during the confrontation.

No one was physically hurt, but the case was quickly escalated.

Detectives from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative launched an investigation and identified Berbick as the suspect, police said.

On Wednesday morning, search warrants were executed on Berbick’s vehicle and residence, where investigators recovered a loaded handgun, according to police.

Berbick is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, using a firearm during a felony, and firearm possession by a prohibited person.

He was transported to Cecil County District Court, arraigned by a commissioner, and held without bond.

The road rage incident remains under investigation.

