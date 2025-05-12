Fair 70°

SHARE

Harley-Davidson Riders Hospitalized After Van Crash In Elkton, State Police Say

Two people riding a motorcycle were hospitalized after a van struck them at a Cecil County intersection Monday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Troopers from the North East Barrack were called to the intersection of Blue Ball Road and Dogwood Road in Elkton around 2:40 p.m. on May 12, for a reported crash involving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Chrysler van, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the van, driven by Ethel Smith, 73, was traveling west on Dogwood Road when it struck the motorcycle, which was heading north on Blue Ball Road, police said.

The motorcycle operator, Velmer Huff Jr., 63, of Elk Mills, and his passenger, Tara Hammond, 43, of North East, were both taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to state police.

Their condition was not immediately available late on Monday night.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to assist with the investigation. 

Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Cecil County to determine if charges will be filed, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Elkton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE