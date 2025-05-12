Harley-Davidson Riders Hospitalized After Van Crash In Elkton, State Police Say

Troopers from the North East Barrack were called to the intersection of Blue Ball Road and Dogwood Road in Elkton around 2:40 p.m. on May 12, for a reported crash involving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Chrysler van, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the van, driven by Ethel Smith, 73, was traveling west on Dogwood Road when it struck the motorcycle, which was heading north on Blue Ball Road, police said.

The motorcycle operator, Velmer Huff Jr., 63, of Elk Mills, and his passenger, Tara Hammond, 43, of North East, were both taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to state police.

Their condition was not immediately available late on Monday night.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to assist with the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Cecil County to determine if charges will be filed, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

