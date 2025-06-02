DUI Driver Who Had Wife Blow Into Interlock Gets Max Sentence In Crash That Killed MD Woman

Now they're going to prison for it.

Jared Anzelc, who had been ordered by the court to stay sober after a prior DUI, was sentenced to the maximum 15 years in prison for negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle, prosecutors in Harford County announced.

The deadly crash happened on May 7, 2023, after Anzelc spent several hours drinking at the bar at Mountain Branch Golf Club, despite being on probation for a 2022 DUI that required him to abstain from alcohol.

After drinking, Anzelc called his wife, Shanna, and asked her to meet him at the golf club.

When she arrived, she blew into the interlock system on his vehicle, allowing him to drive off while she followed behind, according to evidence presented in court.

Roughly 17 miles away, Anzelc was driving north on Norrisville Road near White Hall Road when he crossed the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane.

An 80-year-old Monkton woman, heading south, swerved to avoid the crash — but Anzelc swerved the same direction, causing a deadly head-on collision.

The victim was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries and died three days later on May 10, 2023.

Judge Alex Allman sentenced Jared Anzelc to:

15 years in prison for negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle (the maximum allowed by law);

2 years suspended for DUI Per Se;

5 years supervised probation after release.

His wife, Shanna Anzelc, was also sentenced to 10 years, with all but 3 years suspended, for negligent manslaughter as an accessory before the fact and three years of supervised probation upon release.

The victim’s family gave emotional victim impact statements in court and called for accountability in the wake of the avoidable crash, officials said.

“This loss of life was completely preventable and a senseless tragedy,” said State’s Attorney Alison Healey.

“Jared and Shanna Anzelc’s blatant disregard for the law and the lives of others on the road were deserving of these serious consequences," she continued. "It is my hope that the finality of this sentencing can give this victim’s family a sense of closure after a long and tragic chapter of their lives.”

