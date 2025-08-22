Charlestown Grandfather Months From Retirement Killed by 'Grossly Negligent' Driver: Officials

Charles DeStefano, Jr., of Elkton, has been sentenced to serve six years in prison after being convicted of speeding and causing the fatal crash that claimed the life of William R. Rupp in September 2023, according to the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office.

This week, DeStefano was handed the sentence by Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brenda Sexton after being convicted in June of grossly negligent manslaughter and related charges.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2023, in the 1000 block of West Old Philadelphia Road in North East.

Investigators said DeStefano was speeding eastbound at 66 mph in a 40 mph zone when he attempted to pass four vehicles in a no-passing zone at the crest of a hill.

That’s when he crossed the double yellow line and slammed head-on into a car driven by Rupp, a Charlestown resident, who was airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore but did not survive.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the danger as DeStefano tried to pass all four cars in an area with limited visibility. One driver testified they even slowed to give him space to return to his lane, but DeStefano kept going and struck Rupp head-on.

During sentencing, prosecutors pushed for eight years, arguing, “the level of harm could not be more and that the grossly negligent conduct of the Defendant, and the Defendant’s conduct alone killed Rupp.”

Rupp’s wife gave a heart-wrenching statement, telling the court, “My husband was the love of my life.”

She explained they had been months away from retirement and looking forward to “the happiest years of our lives and growing old together.” His wife also described him as her best friend.

Their six children also submitted photos and letters describing Rupp as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

DeStefano apologized but maintained that the crash was an accident. His defense argued he had been distracted by his phone and swerved into the westbound lane to avoid hitting a slower-moving vehicle.

Judge Sexton sentenced DeStefano to 10 years, suspending four, for a total of six years in prison.

He will also face five years of supervised probation after his release.

From the bench, Sexton said his “egregious conduct” at high speeds, in a no-passing zone, at the crest of a hill with no visibility, warranted the top of the sentencing guidelines.

